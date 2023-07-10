BEAVER SPRINGS — The June meeting for the Big Dreamers 4-H Club was held at the Beaver Community Fairgrounds.
Members discussed making 4-H sweaters for club members and family. Presentations from members was held, including a special presentation on showmanship by the Lauvers girls.
The club members then enjoyed ice cream.
