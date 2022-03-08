Thomas E. Eyster
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Shirley S. Muffley
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11.
Anna K. Keiser
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where funeral services will follow at 1.
