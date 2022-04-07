Thursday, April 7

Girls softball

Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Central Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Milton, 11 a.m.

