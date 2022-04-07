Thursday, April 7
Girls softball
Southern Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Central Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
