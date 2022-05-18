BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and Johnson College signed a dual admission transfer agreement on April 27.
Through this agreement, students who apply for dual admission and graduate from Johnson College’s Electronic Engineering Technology program are guaranteed admission to Bloomsburg University. They will enter with at least full junior standing in Bloomsburg University’s Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology program.
Johnson College students transferring to Bloomsburg University must meet minimum cumulative grade-point average requirements and satisfy all other transfer requirements. All agreements become effective in the fall.
