Lamprinos appears in ‘Ephemerality: Dances In Time’
ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg College dancers shared their creativity through movement, as the Muhlenberg Dance Program and the Muhlenberg Dance Association collaborated to present “Ephemerality: Dances In Time,” a showcase for dance works created by student and faculty choreographers April 16-18.
Many students, including Nicole Lamprinos of Lewisburg, joined together to make this event possible.
The concert marked a return to the stage for most Muhlenberg dancers. It followed the recent Senior Dance Showcase as just the second live dance performance at Muhlenberg since February 2020, and the first to feature all four class years.
Music festival June 5-6
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties will be hosting the Live United Live Music Festival on June 5-6 at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury.
After having to reschedule in 2020, the United Way, Spyglass Ridge Winery, and the artists are pleased to bring the music festival in 2021.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Dokken, WARRANT, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russell’s Great White, FireHouse, George Lynch, Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of TRIXTER, Joey Cassata, Bohemian Queen, Jason Carst, and Without Reason. Steve Prestup will be master of ceremonies.
All proceeds will go towards the creation and further development of the Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are still available at https://lulmusicfestival.brownpapertickets.com/.
Concert schedule announced
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The following will be held: June 1, Odyssey; June 8, Flip Side; June 15, CARTS ‘50s-’60s Sound; June 22, Lucky Afternoon; and June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
Christ Wesleyan to present ‘Emma’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production will present Jane Austen’s “Emma” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 10-12, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, June 12.
The show focuses on Emma Woodhouse, who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor.
Her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma’s sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.
With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in unconventional ways.
Advance tickets are available at Christ Wesleyan’s The Well Read Bookstore. Tickets will also be available at the door, until sold out.
Harrisburg theater announces schedule
HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
Open Stage has pivoted back to in-person events, with summer classes starting in June and the upcoming production of “Over the Rainbow: the Songs of Judy Garland” opening May 28.
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; “Violet Oakley Unveiled” by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; “Who’s Holiday!” by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; “A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; “Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; “The Mad Ones,” by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and “Jack and the Giant,” April 8-16.
Tickets go on sale May 28 at at openstagehbg.com.
Community band to perform
BLOOMSBURG — The Danville Community Band will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Bloomsburg Town Park, Bloomsburg.
Youth Theatre Camp participants sought
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
