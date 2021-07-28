LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate will be holding its third Christmas in July, to raise money and collect toys for the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program.
To donate toys or make a monetary donation, call 570-524-7500 or drop the donations off at 331 Market St., Lewisburg, during business hours.
The Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Bank’s Toy Program provides toys for kids age newborn to 18 years during the holidays.
