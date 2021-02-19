LEWISBURG — Providing education, knowledge and skills to entrepreneurs seeking success has been a constant in the 40-year history of the Small Business Development Center Bucknell University (SBDC).
However, the tools and strategies have evolved, said Steve Stumbris, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) executive director.
“With the pace of life and advances in technology we we are doing things better and more efficiently and in more innovative ways than every before,” Stumbris said. “But that core mission of providing a small business owner with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful (remains).”
Evolution of tools and strategies sped up about a year ago as the impact of the COVID-19 virus began to grow. The blows to the hospitality industry, restaurants, the regional economy and personal setbacks began to be felt in March.
Amidst the shutdowns and restrictions, Stumbris admitted it was a challenging year but the SBDC worked with small business to weather the conditions and to link business owners with resources. From March 17, onward, frequently asked questions, information and a resource list were posted on the SBDC website. Stumbris said they were in virtual meetings daily, with more as spring continued.
Federal aid packages, existing or newly rolled out, were big news for businesses accruing losses. Among them, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program from the SBA ramped up nationwide to a level it had never been before.
“This disaster loan program had been a hallmark of the SBA and previously used when there was a declared disaster, a hurricane, earthquake, flood or highly geographically specific disaster. But never before had it been turned on for a national pandemic,” Stumbris said. “We saw the challenges of the technology and the frustration for many small business owners. We helped navigate that.”
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), also offered via the SBA, helped employees businesses shuttered for a time. Several rounds were offered with federal unemployment compensation also helping out.
“The demand for SBDC assistance in March, April and May was literally at an all-time high,” Stumbris said. “There was a tremendous jump in the number of requests for assistance we were responding to.”
Stumbris credited the entire team and consulting staff for its dedication to responding to the needs of business owners. By mid-year, he said $7 million in financing was obtained by the SBDC ahead of the average amount of $9 million to $10 million obtained in a year.
The SBDC made sure to heed cautions of additional waves of COVID-19, the impacts of which have lingered into 2021.
“Public health officials were early able to determine there was going to be a second wave,” Stumbris said. “Unfortunately, we just recently in the last couple of months had the worst of it, a skyrocketing number of cases, a community spread and the ongoing tragedy of the loss of life.”
Stumbirs added the most recent months were like “circling the wagons” again. But he has found entrepreneurs to be resilient and creative as they adapted.
“We saw restaurants invest in online ordering and curbside takeouts, ramp up their social media presence and pivot to take-out delivery,” Stumbris said. “We saw retail operators pivot in creative ways to engage with their customers online.”
Truth be told, downtown retailers have been responding to business challenges for years. Malls, big box stores and online retailing have been among them. The pandemic has caused them to go to the creative well once again.
“The retailers out there in our downtowns have been around for a few years,” Stumbris said. “They have to know their trade and they have to have this mindset and they have to have this mindset in being flexible in perceiving threats and also be corrective in perceiving opportunities.”
As vaccinations become more widely available and something similar to what things were like sets in, Stumbris said small business will likely stick with some of the adaptations. But he noted changes at a broader level may be in order.
“Inequities which have been part of society and commerce have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Stumbris said. “We will work to not just snap back has how it was, but let’s look for a better way of interacting as a society and better ways for entrepreneurs to grow and be successful in their own businesses.”
Stumbris said Black-owned sole proprietorships u to leadership by people of color at the corporate level were among the areas of under representation.
“Those are broad national trends, but we also do see that in the Susquehanna valley,” he said. “Providing outreach to raise awareness of those resources to underserved populations is a mission the SBDC recognizes we need to undertake.”
Meantime, Stumbris explained the SBDC will continue to serve as a way for clients to advocate for themselves about what resources they need. Among them, issues including broadband access to internet services, transportation and other issues affecting local commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.