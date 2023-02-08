In 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
