In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.
In 1970, Apollo 13, with astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert, blasted off on its ill-fated mission to the moon. The mission was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded April 13. The crew splashed down safely four days after the explosion.
