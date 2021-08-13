SELINSGROVE — Logan Seavey of Sutter, Calif., took the lead from CJ Leary of Greenfield, Ind., in Sunday night’s 75-lap USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Bill Holland Classic at Selinsgrove Speedway, and went on to score a convincing first victory with the national touring series.
Seavey, who made his first career Silver Crown start in last year’s inaugural race at Selinsgrove, earned $8,075 at the wheel of the Rice Motorsports/Fatheads Eyewear No. 22.
Polesitter Leary pulled into the early lead over front-row starter Jake Swanson. On the first circuit, last year’s winner Shane Cottle rolled his car to a stop on the backstretch.
When the race resumed, Leary continued to lead Swanson and third-place starter Seavey. Former three-time Selinsgrove champion Mark Smith brought out the red flag on lap eight when he flipped in turns three and four. Smith was not injured.
On the restart, Seavey advanced to second and set his sights on Leary. With an inside pass in turns one and two, Seavey took the lead from Leary on lap nine and quickly pulled away from the field.
With two laps remaining, the caution flag unfurled for Matt Goodnight on the backstretch, setting up a chase to the checkered flag between Seavey and Leary.
Leary made a last-ditch effort to steal the lead and win with a dive to the inside of the track in turns one and two to no avail. Seavey kept the momentum around the top and went on to post a one-second margin of victory over Leary, Swanson, Shane Cockrum and Justin Grant.
Alex Bright, of Collegeville, won his second race of the season at Selinsgrove and sixth overall of the year in the 25-lap Rapid Tire East Coast wingless 360 sprint car main event following an intense battle with Briggs Danner, of Allentown, that ended with a hard crash by Danner on lap 24.
On the final lap, Danner pulled off a slider in turns one and two to take the lead. Racing back into three and four, however, his car made contact with the outside wall and flipped over several times. Danner escaped injury.
For the green-white-checker finish, Bright was back in the lead and posted the win over Damon Paul, Shane Cottle, Nash Ely and Steve Drevicki.
Selinsgrove to hold Late Model Open
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will present the 23rd annual Late Model Open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The 30-lap open will pay $4,075 to win and $350 to start.
The Late Model Open was originally scheduled for June 19 with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series but was rained out. The race has been rescheduled as a non-sanctioned event. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5.
In the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars, the Aug. 14 race will be the division’s sixth of the year at Selinsgrove. Garrett Bard of Wells Tannery, is the current points leader.
Late Models, sprint cars headline at Williams Grove
MECHANISBURG — With no racing on the schedule this weekend, the World of Outlaws Late Models along with a full program for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars highlight the Friday, Aug. 20, schedule at Williams Grove Speedway.
The World of Outlaws Super Late Models will race in a 40-lap, $10,000 to win main event, while the sprint cars run for $5,500.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints return to Williams Grove for the Union Quarries Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s presented by VP Racing Fuels.
Each of the twins will pay $4,000 to win and $400 to start.
An exhibition by restored race cars from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing is also on the Aug. 27 agenda.
The Jack Gunn Memorial will also be another race in the 2021 Diamond Series at the oval, in which Lance Dewease holds a 210-point lead.
Fayetteville’s Dewease owns a 675-point lead in the chase to be the overall Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint track titlist.
Freddie Rahmer is his closest pursuer in both sets of point standings. Just seven shows remain on the 2021 Williams Grove schedule for the 410 sprint cars.
