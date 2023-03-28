Wednesday, March 29
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastor Tim Darling.
• Evening meal and prayer, 6 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 6:30 to 10 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, March 30• Engineering Club: Let’s Fly a Kite, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For children in grades three through five. 570-966-0831.
Friday, March 31• Community Agriculture Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg. 570-837-0052. (R)
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 3 to 7 p.m., Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Watsontown. 570-538-2155. ($)
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, April 1• Fisherman’s Breakfast, 5 to 10 a.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Fisherman’s breakfast, 6 to 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 8 a.m., Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Watsontown. 570-538-2155.
• Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Valley Baptist Church Road, Allenwood. 570-506-9601.
• Dog bone hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Kevin Johnson Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
• Quizzo, 6 to 9 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., williamsport. 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
Sunday, April 2• Palm Sunday drive-thru ham dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milton Fire Department, Ridge Avenue, Milton. ($)
• The Hoppers concert, 7 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. www.eventbrite.com.
Monday, April 3• Teen Easter egg hunt, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0841. (R)
• 20 Lives Ignited with author Tharifa Wenrich, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Tuesday, April 4• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Weis Markets 134-147 Market St., Sunbury.
