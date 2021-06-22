MILTON — Machinery fills George Carpenter's shop just outside of Milton. Tools and parts are neatly arranged, and music plays in the background.
The 83 year old knows where everything is, and moves with ease from machine to machine, explaining how each works and — quite often — how he's modified it for efficiency or to satisfy his personal needs. He's a busy man, and he loves his work. It's why he says he's still at it.
There's not much Carpenter can't do, and many have turned to him for special parts, pieces and ideas.
In the 1950s, the Navy used one of his ideas, a drawing to be specific, to adorn the new A-4 Skyhawks. Developed in the 1950s for the Navy and Marines, the single-engine jets began arriving four at a time while he was stationed in Rhode Island.
"They came in with nothing on them," remembered Carpenter. "My commanding officer said 'We need a drawing for the nose of the aircraft, for the insignia.'"
The opportunity was open to everyone, from commanding officers down, and once all the designs were submitted, it was Carpenter's depiction of a hawk's head and neck that won the vote.
"They didn't like the blood on the beak," said Carpenter of his original design, which he still has. "They told me they wanted it on two airplanes by (the next day)."
He immediately began work on a stencil, and then came the work of applying the design to the nose of the aircraft. Carpenter's design eventually ended up on 26 of the Skyhawks used for air shows.
"The painter was leaving, so all the painting fell in my hands," said Carpenter. "I did the lettering, the stripes."
His work was so popular that individual pilots sought to have the design painted onto their helmets.
Carpenter's stint in the Navy began in 1955. He signed up after graduating from Milton High School. His class was the last from the old Rockwell school to graduate. The new high school was being constructed and opened in fall. He had long tinkered with machinery and took hands-on courses at Milton.
Boot camp took him to Bainbridge, Md., where he was selected for Airmen Preparatory School in Norman, Okla.
"I knew I loved aircraft," said Carpenter.
He finished in the top 10 of 360 in his class and was selected for Aircraft Structures and Hydraulics, Memphis, Tenn., where he spent six months. There, he finished third in a class of nearly 70 and was among the top students to earn a selection of assignments.
When his top choice was snatched by the top student, Carpenter chose Quonset Point, Rhode Island. It was there that he began working with the new fighters.
The squadron of Skyhawks, VA72, was prepped for airshows along the east coast. Flying off aircraft carriers based along Virginia's coast, the Skyhawks kept Carpenter busy.
"If they came back with a chip of paint missing, I had to be ready," said Carpenter.
The assignment included time on a number of aircraft carriers including Forrestal, Saratoga, Randolf and Intrepid. Carpenter noted the precision of the pilots, and crews. His work also took him to a Cuban base where pilots trained. He marveled at the ability of the pilots and the aircraft.
When his four years were up, Carpenter returned to Massachusetts, where he lived with his first wife, Mary. She died young and Carpenter returned to central Pa., where he married a former classmate, Joan. She died in 2011.
Carpenter maintained his love of working with his hands. He owned a bicycle shop and small engine shop. Today, his machining is done at his home outside Milton.
"I'm here seven days a week," he said. "I've had an interesting life. I've stayed busy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.