February support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of February. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is “Decrease Inflammation through Diet.” Call 570-523-3290 to register.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
February screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of February. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Heart Screen: 7 to 10 a..m. Monday, Feb. 14, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Sunbury YMCA
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Milton YMCA
• 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Mifflinburg YMCA
By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Sugar Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Sunbury YMCA
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Milton YMCA
By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
February classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of February. For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside Hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
Prepared Childbirth Classes:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything new moms need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m.. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined. Call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule a class.
• Child Safety Seat Checks: Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Classes:
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, The Do’s and Don’ts of Online Safety, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at The Miller Center, Room D/E, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. To join Wellness 360, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.
• Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program. The seven-week program can explain tools needed to be smoke-free. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
• Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be – physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
