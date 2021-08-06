MONTGOMERY — After two years of preparation that included a complete renovation of its facilities built in 1887, Eagle Grange 1 will hold its official 150th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The event begins with an outdoor butterfly release ceremony to symbolize Eagle Grange’s longevity, transformation and renewal. Fifteen Painted Lady Butterflies — one for each decade of Eagle Grange history — will be released by the current officers of the grange. Eagle was the very first local grange unit in the state and has been continually active for the past 150 years. A 48-page historical booklet will be unveiled and dedicated immediately prior to the serving of a free buffet dinner..
The program will include a slide presentation on the grange’s history and the presentation of citations from the Lycoming County commissioners, the Pennsylvania Senate and the Pennsylvania House. The anniversary cake will be cut by Sister Joann Page Murray, Eagle’s longest continuous member, at 68 years, and the only current member who is a direct descendant of the charter members.
As seating is limited, advance reservations are required and may be made by contacting grange secretary Jenn Nauss at 717-512-1261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.