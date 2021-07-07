MILTON — The 34th Annual Assembly of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) was held digitally, hosted live from Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton, on June 19. The theme was “Liberated to Love.”
The theme was chosen in celebration of Juneteenth and the biblical basis for the theme was Galatians 5:13-14. The assembly included the creation of an anti-racism initiative, adopted amendments to the synod constitution and viewed videos of what congregations innovated during the pandemic.
Bishop Barbara J. Collins led the proceedings. She also gave an update on the synod’s strategy that has been developed over the last few years, including how the next step is to re-engage transformational ministry to support the strategy and involve every congregation in the synod.
The assembly began with worship and a showing of a video of the installation of the Camp Mount Luther summer staff, which was held the day before. Videos from congregations and ministry partners were shown including: Seafarers International House; the Middle Creek Conference; Protestant Campus Ministry at Bloomsburg University; St. Matthew Lutheran, Shamokin Dam; The Table, Bloomsburg; St. John’s Lutheran, Jersey Shore; Evangelical Lutheran, Reedsville; Redeemer, Williamsport; Zion Lutheran, Sunbury; and Salem Lutheran, Selinsgrove. Video greetings on behalf of ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton were shared as well.
About 204 lay persons and clergy who are members of congregations of the synod attended plenary sessions and keynote speeches via Zoom. Keynote presentations were given by Rev. Dr. Guillermo Hansen and Rev. Nicolette Marie Peñaranda.
Hansen, a native of Argentina, was ordained in the United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Argentina and Uruguay. He has taught systematic theology and social ethics in the Protestant Seminary in Buenos Aires (ISEDET) from 1994 to 2008, and since 2008 he is a professor of theology and global Christianity at Luther Seminary, Saint Paul, Minn. He has been a theological advisor to the council of the Lutheran World Federation and has participated in numerous studies and research projects in the Lutheran global communion.
Peñaranda is a queer womanist and pastor of First Lutheran Church of the Trinity in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago, Illi. She was raised in the Metro New York area where she attended Wagner College for her degree in Sociology, History, and master’s in business administration. While receiving her M.Div. at Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, her began merging her love of art and scripture. Her work is soon to be debuted in the children’s book God’s Holy Darkness in the fall.
Outside of the church, she leads racial justice facilitations through her game MONadvocacy. She enjoys spending time with her spouse Dennis, her daughter Mahalia, and her two cats Penne and Rigatoni.
Pastors with significant ordination anniversaries were honored as well: Rev. Beverly Cotner, Rev. Debra Ernst, Rev. Dr. Lois Martin, Rev. Craig Miller, Rev. Mary Peterhaensel, (25 years); Rev. Greg Kramer, Rev. Rosalie Smith, Rev. Ronald Shellhamer, Rev. John Yost (30 years); Rev. Gordon Smith, Rev. Richard Fangmann, Rev. Jeffrey Gainsley, Rev. Vicky Schaffner, Rev. Brian Vasey (35 years); Rev. Martin Kessler, Rev. William Henderson (40 years); Rev. Dale Biesecker, Jr. (45 years); Rev. Steve Middernacht, Rev. Thomas Kramm, Rev. Donald Nice (55 years); Rev. David Harris; Rev. Alfred Bashore (60 years); Rev. David Bomboy (70 years). Recognition of congregations celebrating significant anniversaries included Grace Lutheran, Point Township; Liberty Lutheran, Liberty (125 years); Christ Lutheran (Brick), Middleburg; Trinity Lutheran, Cowan (150 years); Garman Lutheran, Jersey Shore; Pine Street Lutheran, Danville (175 years); Christ United Lutheran, Catawissa; St. John’s Lutheran, Lewistown; Trinity Lutheran, Milton (225 years); and St. Peter Lutheran, Freeburg (250 years).
During the closing service on Saturday afternoon, Rev. Bernard F. Engelhardt, Rev. Dr. Martin Kessler, Rev. Donald Nice, and Dr. Robert L. Bradford were remembered posthumously for their service to the church. An in-gathering offering was received for Seafarers and International House.
Conference deans that were installed included Rev. Tormod Svensson, Rev. Sarah Hershberger, and Rev. Karl Runser. Conference secretaries that were installed included Rev. Lowell Chilton, Rev. Jim Vitale, Rev. Christine Kirchner, Rev. Andy Weaver and Deacon Shelby Wyland.
In assembly business, voting members approved seven recommendations related to amendments to the constitution, bylaws and continuing resolutions, including reducing the size of Synod Council. They also voted to bring the constitution into conformity with the ELCA’s model constitution. The assembly also passed the 2021 and 2022 budgets and salary, housing and health benefit guidelines for pastors and deacons. The assembly additionally passed an anti-racism initiative that creates an anti-racism team to coordinate trainings with leaders in the synod and help congregations advocate and engage in anti-racism advocacy in their context.
Elected to a four-year term as synod secretary was C. Ray Huff, a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Williamsport. Elected to two-year terms on Synod Council included Rev. Rick Adams of Port Royal, Scott F. Frost of Selinsgrove, and Karen Sigler of Mifflintown. Elected to three-year terms on Synod Council were Rev. Kate Drefke of New Berlin, Eileen Stauffer of Selinsgrove, R. Craig Rhoades of Shamokin, and Gabriel Schaeffer of Selinsgrove. Elected to a six-year term on the Consultation Committee were Barry Spangler, Rev. Joel Zeiders, Rev. Andrew Weaver, Barbara Horn, Rev. Richard Adams, Cinda Crissinger. Elected to the Committee of Discipline were Rev. Mike Sigler, Adam Mitchell, Rev. Karen Minnich-Sadler, Carol Winter, Rev. Steven Middernacht, and Ken Mummah. Elected to the 2022 Churchwide Assembly were Rev. Gary Schaeffer, Alicia Wyland, C. Ray Huff, Diane Bubb, Taylor Brown, Rev. Tormod Svensson.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod, headquartered in Lewisburg, is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The synod is made up of 120 congregations in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties.
For more information on the synod and its congregations, visit www.uss-elca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.