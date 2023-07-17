Monday, July 17
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• All About Birds, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Presented by Sadie Borger. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, July 18
• Herr Teen Helpers, 1 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Climb Your Family Tree, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Lego Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, July 19
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Fish and Fun, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. Presented by Sadie Borger. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Trivia Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For ages 10 and up.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Lockport Drifters.
Thursday, July 20
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Family movie, 1 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Friday, July 21
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• All Abilities Night, 3 to 7 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Free Indoor Kid’s Carnival, 5 to 8 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
• Free kids craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Saturday, July 22
• Public Library for Union County book sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
• Milton Public Library Awareness Day Community Party, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 541 Broadway, Milton. Featuring food trucks, raffle prizes and free kids books.
• Celebrate National Hot Dog Month, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Family Fun Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., White Deer Community Park, White Deer Pike, White Deer.
• DIG Furniture Fresh StART Fundraising Event, 5 to 8 p.m., 13 S. Front St., Milton. www.digfb.org/fresh-start. ($)
• Drum and Bugle Corps show, 6 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton. ($)
Sunday, July 23
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, noon to 6 p.m., entering of Livestock; 7 p.m., livestock weigh in; 7 p.m., vesper service, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• IT Clarinet Ensemble concert, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Monday, July 24
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, 10 a.m., dairy goat judging; 5 p.m., livestock competition; 6 to 10 p.m., entertainment by Strawberry Ridge Band; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls, fairgrounds near Washingtonville.
• Brown Bag Medication Reviews, 1 to 3 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Climb Your Family Tree, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Teen Camp-In, 6 to 10 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, July 25
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Milton Towers, 50 Mahoning St., Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.