Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

STORY SO FAR: Minnie and Moo, two cows, are determined to help save their farm. Moo’s idea is to raise money by making up The Seven Wonders of the World and showing them to the other farm animals.
Chapter 3: The Presidential Bunion
The next morning, the animals gathered under the old oak tree at the top of the hill. They milled around and chatted about the posters. The talked to Moo as she passed out warm cocoa in paper cups.
Moo was dressed in a black tuxedo with tails. She wore a top hat that had “1939 World’s Fair” printed on it. Minnie sat at a table. She wore a purple bathrobe with gold trim. A turban with a red plastic jewel in the center sat tightly on her head. Her foot rested on a plump feather pillow. The Presidential Bunion was covered by an argyle sock.
A bowling ball sat on the table on a square of velvet. Next to the bowling ball was a large jar with a label that said Donations Welcome. A sign on the table read:
Moo waved everybody over to Madame Minnie’s table. The animals crowded together to try to get a better view of The Presidential Bunion.
“We are gathered here today,” said Moo, “to see The Seven Wonders of the World, and, most important of all, to save our—”
“Never mind that stuff,” shouted Elvis the rooster. “Let’s see the grunion!”
“Bunion!” snapped Madame Minnie.
“Yeah, yeah,” said Elvis. “I’m not putting a nickel in that jar until I see it!”
“You can wait your turn,” said Madame Minnie. “Bea and Madge are going to be first!” Bea and Madge Holstein, Minnie and Moo’s best friends, stood next to Minnie.
Moo removed the argyle sock with a flourish. “TRA-LA!” she shouted.
Bea and Madge looked at the lump. They looked closer. “Minnie,” Madge whispered, “I don’t see any president.”
Minnie looked. The swelling had gone down during the night. “Uh-oh,” she said. “Moo?”
Moo rubbed the bunion. She looked at Bea. “The mystery of the bunion,” she said solemnly. “What magic lies within? What other presidential faces might appear to those with the vision to see Mother Nature’s magic?”
Bea stared at the bunion.
“Bea Holstein is now looking,” Moo announced, “and she sees the face of . . . ”
Bea stared at the bump.
“She sees the face of President . . .” Moo said.
Bea looked at Moo. Moo raised her arms and yelled, “SHE SEES THE FACE OF PRESIDENT ABRAHAM—”
“LINCOLN!” shouted Bea.
“YES!” cried Moo.
Bea threw her arms around Madge. “I saw Mother Nature’s magic,” she sobbed.
“May I look?” one of the sheep asked meekly. He stared at the bump. “Ohhh,” he moaned. “It is the face of ‘he with the electric clippers,’ the one who clips our wool and makes us naked!” The sheep blushed. The flock gave him a group hug.
“Let’s hear it for the sheep!” Moo shouted.
Everyone applauded.
A small pig named Hamlet looked at the bump. “Oh, my,” he said. “I see the face of Mr. Bartolucci, the butcher.”
“AGGGGGGGGGGGGG!” cried the other pigs.
“Three cheers for the pigs!” shouted Moo.
“FAKE!” cried Elvis. He folded his wings. “Magic, shmagic. I don’t see any grunion!”
Minnie glared at the rooster. “Bunion!” she said.
Moo whispered in Minnie’s ear. Minnie nodded. “There is a reason,” said Moo, pointing at the rooster, “that you haven’t seen a face on the magic bunion.”
“Oh, yeah?” said Elvis. “And what’s that?”
“Because you haven’t looked!” said Moo. “But before you do, Madame Minnie will gaze into her crystal ball and tell you what you will see!”
Elvis shrugged. “No skin off my beak!” he said.
“OOOHHHH,” Minnie moaned. Her eyes were closed as she rubbed the top of the bowling ball. “OOOHHHHHHHH!”
“Leg cramps?” Madge asked.
Minnie stopped moaning. “What do you mean, leg cramps?”
“You sound just like Elsie Holstein when she got leg cramps from jogging,” said Madge. “Remember, Bea? She was hopping around like a twelve-hundred-pound grasshopper.”
“I’m not having leg cramps,” Minnie said crossly. “I’m having vibrations. A kind of vision!”
“Girls, please,” said Moo, holding up her arms.
“OOOHHHHHHHHHHH,” moaned Madame Minnie.
Moo laid her arm across her forehead. She closed her eyes. “What face does Madame Minnie see?” she asked.
“I see the face of someone so beautiful he makes the sun rise. Someone who is handsome, noble, modest—”
“THAT’S ME!” shouted Elvis.
“CONGRATULATIONS!” Moo cried out. “Elvis has seen the wonder of Mother Nature’s magic!”
The animals cheered.
Minnie passed around the donation jar.
Moo pointed at Elvis. “You’re so lucky,” she said. “You have the eyes of an eagle. What a wonderful gift.”
“Gift?” said Elvis. “What gift? Was I supposed to get a gift? Where is it? Is it too big to carry?”
“ON TO THE SECOND MYSTERY!” cried Minnie.
Elvis looked around. “Is it a small gift?” he asked. “Sometimes jewels come in small packages. Is it money? I love money.”
“ON TO THE ROCK THAT NEVER MOVES!” Moo shouted.
“What about my gift?” asked Elvis.
Everyone followed Minnie and Moo over the hill and down to the road. Suddenly, Moo stopped.
“What?” said Minnie.
“The Rock That Never Moves!” said Moo.
“What about it?” asked Minnie.
“It’s gone!” said Moo.
To be continued...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.