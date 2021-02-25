TURBOTVILLE — Over the past 111 years, the Turbotville National Bank has stood tall as the nation has endured through good times and hardship.
The bank has continued to hold strong, adapting to best serve its customers, as the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the globe over the past year.
“Generally, we’re a bank that has a lot of traffic,” Will Bussom, president and chief executive officer, said. “We are now in our second stint of having the lobby closed.”
As he recently spoke about the COVID-19 impact on the bank, Bussom noted the bank has closed its doors to the public twice due to the number of virus cases in the community.
Customers are able to complete transactions via the drive-thru, automatic teller machine and online.
“We are certainly looking forward to the point of having our customers in (the building),” Bussom said.
Like a variety of industries, Bussom said the banking industry has technologies available which allow individuals to carry out business activity online.
He explained that those interested can even apply for a mortgage online.
“It’s a pretty simple process,” Bussom said. “You’re able to see all the rates we offer... It’s only a 20- to 30-minute process.”
Within one day of filling out an online application, he said applicants will likely receive a followup call from bank staff.
“(The COVID-19 pandemic) gave a lot of industries a lot of options and flexibility,” Bussom said. “Thirty years ago, we wouldn’t have had (those options).”
Throughout the pandemic, he said the bank has been focused on protecting the health and safety of its 17 employees, and customers.
“Our employees not just work with the community, they are active in the community,” Bussom said.
He said the bank has been active assisting businesses in obtaining federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which have been made available to entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve worked with over 100 businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program,” Bussom said. “The program, overall, we had very positive feedback from our businesses.”
He said the bank reached out to its customers — including self-employed individuals and farmers — to let them know they could take advantage of the program.
“We opened it up to non-customers as well,” Bussom explained. “We opened it up to businesses we do not do business with... That helps out the community as a whole.”
He noted the bank is also constantly developing new programs which various customers can take advantage of.
“We’re always looking to find new ways to improve our services,” Bussom said.
Several programs are currently being developed which Bussom cannot yet make public.
In addition to serving its customers, Bussom said the bank prides itself donating to organizations serving the community.
“We are always looking to help out community organizations,” he said. “We did some of that in 2020, with the pandemic impacting some of our community organizations.”
The bank was founded in 1910, when 17 civic-minded Turbotville residents invested $25,000 to create the bank.
The first bank building was built in 1910, adjacent to the Turbotville Hotel on Main Street. In 1960, the present bank building was constructed along Route 54.
