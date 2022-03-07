International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 84. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 82. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 80. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 79. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 76. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 72. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 70. R&B singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 70. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 69. Actor Bryan Cranston is 66. Actor Donna Murphy is 63. Actor Nick Searcy is 63. Golfer Tom Lehman is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 62. Actor Mary Beth Evans is 61. Singer-actor Taylor Dayne is 60. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 59. Author E.L. James is 59. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 58. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 58. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 58. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 56. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 55. Actor Rachel Weisz is 52. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 51. Actor Jay Duplass is 49. Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 49. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 48. Actor Jenna Fischer is 48. Actor Tobias Menzies is 48. Actor Sarayu Blue is 47. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson is 47. Actor TJ Thyne is 47. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 45. Actor Laura Prepon is 42. Actor Bel Powley is 30. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman is 24. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (TV: “Life in Pieces”) is 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.