Friday, June 16
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by G.C.& Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Saturday, June 17
• Up from the Jungle at the Trail of Trees, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 758 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. Presented by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, for kids age 6 and up. https://bit.ly/3OwUwwl. (R) (R)
• Milton Public Library Summer Reading Program kickoff event, 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Celebration at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noll-Spangler Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
• Free Father’s Day puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Baked ham take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. (R) ($)
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, parade forms at 3 p.m. and moves at 5. Music by Lucky Afternoon, 6 to 10 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Frank Wicher performance, 8 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Sunday, June 18
• Father’s Day lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
• Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Garden Tour, 1 to 5 p.m., at six homes in Mifflinburg and New Berlin. For more information, visit www.mifflinburgbuggymuseum.org. ($)
Monday, June 19
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Northumberland County League of Women Voters meeting, 8 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Drive, Northumberland. Mary Zimmerman will present ‘Suffrage to Voting-Birth of the League of Women Voters. 570-713-4400 or 570-336-9317.
Tuesday, June 20
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department, 2311 Route 54 Highway, Montgomery.
• Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch, 9 a.m., Bonanza, New Columbia. Suzanne Updyke will present “Wait well... at the Well.” 570-847-4730 or pastover57@gmail.com. (R) ($)
• PA One Book Mel Fell Storytime, 10:30 a.m., West end Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Herr Teen Helpers, 1 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Dawn Shawley. 570-523-1172. (R)
