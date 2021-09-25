This week, we’re driving the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited, the “L” standing for “lengthened” or “extended” and featuring the first three-row, 7-passenger Cherokee in the trim’s history. Additionally, the L model features a newly designed exterior with a tapered roof that enhances overall aerodynamics. The front end is a new design yet still retains its Grand Cherokee heritage looks. Completing the motif is a full suite of premium LED lighting, fore and aft.
Keeping in step with Jeep’s 4x4 lineage, Grand Cherokee L offers three available 4x4 systems and a host of capability features designed for off-road trails, city streets and everything in between. As for dimensions, the extended L body is a full 7-inches longer than the 5-passenger Grand Cherokee, unlike other “stretched” version SUVs that ride on a same length wheelbase. Bottom line? This new “L” really is a stretched version, wheelbase and all, not just a stretched body.
As a fully capable and comfortable 4x4, most Grand Cherokees are utilized as competent highway performers while the 4x4 traction is an added benefit when inclement weather arrives. Even in warmer climates where highway 4x4 isn’t necessary, 2WD Grand Cherokees are also popular and offer consumers a chance to own a new “L” for several thousand dollars less. However, if your warm climate weekends include dessert or mountain area excursions, then the 4x4 underpinnings will still be the preference.
Regardless of model and traction choice, Jeep Grand Cherokee’s best selling attribute just might be its roots, which date back to 1941 and the World War II era. This unique Jeep identity still finds customers of all ages gravitating to any and all Jeep brands thanks to its heralded military birthright.
As for specific history, the Jeep Grand Cherokee shares a direct link back to the original Willys Jeep Overland station wagon that debuted in 1946 and succeeded as a multi-task vehicle. Be it a family hauler, off-road adventurer or towing and cargo enabler, this specific Jeep SUV is now in its ninth decade of growth and is clearly one the most popular Jeep offerings.
Overall, our 2021 Grand Cherokee L Limited is a mid-level trim yet still highly appointed. This 4x4 begins at a base of $45,995 while entry Laredo L stretched version in 2WD starts at $36,995 while the 4x4 version is $38,995. That’s a lot of wiggle room price wise as Grand Cherokee offers six trims to choose from with the most expensive “L” being the Summit Reserve 4x4 that starts at $63,635 and is loaded to the hilt.
Built in Detroit, Mich., our Limited trim came with an array of standard features like 8.4-inch “Uconnect 5” touch screen with SiriusXM, six-speaker premium stereo, Apple and Android compatibility, leather stitched interior, heated front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, ParkView rear back-up camera, power liftgate, and some 15 other amenities.
A recommended $2,295 Luxury Group II option adds Intersection Collision-Assist System, ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop, Surround View Camera System, Rain-Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Digital Display Mirror, Rear Back-Up Camera Washer, Wireless Charging-Pad, Ventilated Front Seats, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Manual Second Row Window Shades, Automatic-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Door and Liftgate Passive Entry, Memory Steering Column, and a Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Column. Extra cost pearl coat paint adds $395, dual plane power sunroof is $1,795 and a destination of $1,695 brings the final retail to $52,125.
Grand Cherokee L comes standard with the 3.6-liter V6 engine and Jeep consumers can rest assured there is more than enough horsepower (290), torque (257) and towing ability (6,200 lbs.) to take care of just about any need that comes your way. All Grand Cherokees come with an eight-speed automatic built to handle either six or eight cylinder power. Our Limited L arrived with 28-inch Michelin all-season tires on beautiful two-tone aluminum wheels.
If you want the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for $3,295 more, you’ll have to move up to the Overland trim that starts at $56,935 as it is not available in the Limited. It puts out 357 horsepower and towing is increased to 7,200 lbs. The SRT Hemi Supercharged 707-horse is available in the other Grand Cherokee lines, but not in the “L.”
Standard safety features result in Five Star government crash ratings and are the result of modern air bags all around, automatic emergency braking, a tow system with sway control damping, numerous traction controls, electronic brakeforce, hill start assist and much more. The Limited also features as standard the higher-end safety items like active lane management, adaptive smart cruise with stop, full speed forward collision warning, lane sense with lane departure warning, blind sport with cross path detection, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring with rear cross path detection and ParkSense rear park assist.
If you go off road, prepare to experience Jeep’s excellent tough terrain technology. Our Grand Cherokee features the advanced Quadra-Drive I system with Select Terrain feature and it’s one of Jeep’s most heralded 4x4 systems. It delivers superior all-weather traction and full torque-transfer capabilities.
These Jeep 4x4 systems are top grade and some 12 modes can be controlled including four driver selections that affect throttle control, accelerator pedal response, transmission shift points, transfer case operation, traction control and more. Your dealer will explain all of the features when you visit.
Important numbers include a wheelbase of 121.7-inches, 4,779 lb. curb weight, 23-gallon fuel tank, 18 city and 25 highway fuel economy, 17.2 to 84.6 cu. ft. of cargo space depending on seat positions, up to 10.9-inch ground clearance, and a 5-year/60,000 mile powertrain warranty.
It seems Jeeps have been around forever, and with efforts like this all-new “L” offering, the Jeeps just keep getting better every year. Your dealer is awaiting your visit to explain all the Jeep trims, from Wrangler to the three-row Grand Cherokee L.
