Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 86. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 78. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 73. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 70. Rock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 68. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 66. Singer Mojo Nixon is 66. Actor Victoria Jackson is 64. Actor Apollonia is 64. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 61. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 59. Rock musician John Stanier (Helmet) is 55. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 53. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 51. Actor Sam Worthington is 47. Actor Edward Furlong is 46. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 42. Actor Marci Miller is 38. Singer Charli XCX is 31. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- More teachers are quitting their jobs. Educators of color often are more likely to leave
- Study dishes up surprises in deer behavior, forest impacts
- Community calendar
- House GOP proposes taking food from babies
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Gallery to showcase Dominican images
- No-till farming method touted
Most Popular
Articles
- Fresh food on the menu
- Mifflinburg police investigating murder-suicide
- Rising from the ground
- School bells to soon ring again in Mifflinburg
- Mifflinburg's bats return as team stays alive in state tournament
- Warrior Run superintendent receives raise
- John F. Faubion Sr.
- Mifflinburg Majors confident going into state tournament
- Vehicles, garage destroyed in Allenwood fire
- Transitions urging domestic violence victims to seek help
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.