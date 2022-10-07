Friday, Oct. 7
• Nickel bingo, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Kids Night at the Museum, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. (R)
Saturday, Oct. 8
• Horse Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Summer Breeze Stables, Shin Street, Milton.
• Project Linus Make A Blanket Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg. 570-966-3675.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• This Day in History: Microwave Oven, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Autumn leaf art, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Puppet presentation, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. ($)
• “What to do Next: A Masterclass in Movement, 2 to 3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. bit.ly/mpl-masterclass. (R)
• Nature’s Explorers, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Dale’s Ridge Trail, Lewisburg. For children ages 5 to 10. https://bit.ly/3C4Y96l. (R)
• Spaghetti dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown. ($)
Sunday, Oct. 9
• Purse Bingo, doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird at 12:45 p.m., bingo starts at 1, Watson Inn, Watsontown. Benefits local needs. 570-713-9843. (R)
• Dale/Engle/Walker House open for tours, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
Monday, Oct. 10
• Teen Fall Scavenger Hunt, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg.
• College Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bucknell University Gerhard Field House, Lewisburg. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Valley School Counselors Association. 570-522-3225.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
• Woolly Worm Program, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard Lewisburg.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College. dmarvin14@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.