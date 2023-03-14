Tuesday, March 14
• Pi Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. ($)
• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting refreshments served at 12:30 p.m., meeting at 1 and a program at 1:45, St. John’s United Church of Christ, Route 192, Lewisburg. Sarah Wheatley and Brianna Smith will be the guest speakers.
• Lego Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College. dmarvin14@msn.com.
Wednesday, March 15• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastors Jamie Dries and Mike Deal.
• Evening meal and prayer, 6 p.m., Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St., New Berlin.
• Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Seven Mountains Audubon Free Monthly Educational Program, 7 p.m., Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Karol Pasquinelli will present “Birding in Iceland.”
Thursday, March 16• Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg 570-524-2100 or www.usaaa17.org.
Friday, March 17• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Agape, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• Supdfest to Go, 5 to 7 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. ($)
• St. Patrick’s Day Splash Hop, 5 to 7 p.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton. For children ages 6 to 12. ($)
• St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. 570-742-4632. (R)
Saturday, March 18• Children’s Health Fair, 9 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Vendor train show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartley Township Recreation Center, 49 Ballpark Road, Millmont. Food stand provided by the West End Fire Company.
• We All Grow, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 4 to 7. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Lenten Reflection Day retreat, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Cyril Spiritual Center, 1002 Railroad St., Danville. Presented by Fr. Russ McDougal. www.sscm.org. (R)
• Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Leiwsburg. https://bit.ly/3kQmFBY. (R)
• Designer purse and gift card bingo, doors open at noon, bingo starts at 12:45 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, Turbotville. Benefits the Turbotville Area Lions Club. ($)
• Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
Monday, March 20• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Evening Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children ages 3 to 8. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. A group meeting to form an affiliation with the League of Women Voters of Pa.
