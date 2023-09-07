Thursday, Sept. 7

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at NE Bradford, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

High school football

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Meadowbrook at Columbia Co. Chr., 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Columbia Co. Chr., 3 p.m.

Field hockey

Benton at Warrior Run, 5:30 p.m.

Coed golf

Warrior Run at Selinsgrove 18-hole match, noon

Saturday, Sept. 9

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Williamsport at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Williamson at Meadowbrook, 11 a.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Towanda, 3 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 11 a.m.

Coed cross country

Lewisburg at Kutztown Invitational, 9:10 a.m.

Milton at Centaur Invitational (at DeSales University), 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 11 a.m.

College football

VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

Girls soccer

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Benton at Meadowbrook Chr., 4:30 p.m.

