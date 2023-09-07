Thursday, Sept. 7
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at NE Bradford, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
High school football
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook at Columbia Co. Chr., 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Columbia Co. Chr., 3 p.m.
Field hockey
Benton at Warrior Run, 5:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Warrior Run at Selinsgrove 18-hole match, noon
Saturday, Sept. 9
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Williamsport at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Williamson at Meadowbrook, 11 a.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Towanda, 3 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 11 a.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 11 a.m.
Coed cross country
Lewisburg at Kutztown Invitational, 9:10 a.m.
Milton at Centaur Invitational (at DeSales University), 9:30 a.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 11 a.m.
College football
VMI at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11
Girls soccer
Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Benton at Meadowbrook Chr., 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.