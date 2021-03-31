INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga and UCLA rounded out the Final Four for the NCAA Tournament, joining Baylor and Houston.
Gonzaga got on a roll and put on a show, moving to 30-0 on the season and cruising into the Final Four with an 85-66 victory against Southern California. Drew Timme scored 23 points to help the top-seeded and top-ranked Bulldogs become the third team to bring an undefeated record into the Final Four since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points while playing most of the second half on an injured ankle, and UCLA survived a series of misses by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds to hold on for a 51-49 victory that made the Bruins the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four.
South Carolina, Stanford advance
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina and Stanford will join UConn and Arizona Stanford in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Zia Cooke scored 16 points and South Carolina used its stifling defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas for a 62-34.
Lexie Hull scored 21 points and Stanford reached the Final Four by rallying for a 78-63 victory over Louisville.
