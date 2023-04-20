Thursday, April 20

Girls softball

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Juniata at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, 5 p.m.

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Hughesville (DH), 4/5:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Boys baseball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Selinsgrove at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Bloomsburg at Milton, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lake Lehman at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Coed track and field

Lewisburg, Milton at Shippensburg Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday, April 24

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Girls softball

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Co-ed track and field

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.