Agnes: R. Michael Kaar

MILTON — R. Michael Kaar said he considers himself one of the lucky Miltonians to have lived through the Agnes Flood of 1972, but that doesn’t mean he and his late wife, Jane Chapin Kaar, weren’t stuck hosing down floorboards and carrying buckets of flood mud out of their home on North Front Street, like hundreds of others whose houses were within the flood zone.
“To us it was an adventure. Obviously it was a sad thing for a lot of people having to move out of their home or losing their home, property being destroyed, but we were very fortunate. Yes we lost a lot of personal belongings but they could be replaced,” Kaar said. “A lot of people were hurt much more than we were, so we really didn’t have a complaint, and we were young and could handle that.”
Kaar, who was 30 years old at the time, said he was also lucky to have had family in town he and his wife were able to stay with for a few months while they waited for their house to dry out enough to move back.
“When the sirens went off, frankly I didn’t even know what it was for, but my wife, being also from town but living in the flood area knew what it was, so we got up and got out,” Kaar said.
The two had moved their belongings in accordance with the initial flood level predictions, which proved insufficient to save many of them. Among the items lost were a number of speakers, radios, and tape decks Kaar had sent home from Vietnam. His wife later told him that their home was located at one of the lowest points in the borough.
“When it was all said and done, we had eight feet — we measured it — eight feet of water in our first floor,” he said. It took several more weeks after the two returned before the home was completely shoveled out, cleaned, and redone. Kaar said he had left stacks of old newspapers in his basement for the Boy Scout’s paper drives and vividly remembers having to haul the heavy, soaked bundles out of the house. Luckily, their home suffered no structural damage from the flood waters.
“A lot people had glass windows damaged due to, we think, motorboats going up and down the street,” he said. “They were there for a good reason, rescuing people and helping people... but the vibration from the boats I think caused some glass breakage.”
At the law offices of Davis Davis and Kaar on North Arch Street, where Kaar still practices as an attorney, all the legal files had to be moved out of the building’s basement and loaded onto a tractor trailer loaned to the office by a client.
“Unfortunately, disasters in some way do have a way of uniting a community. You try to help your neighbor if they’re in worse shape than you are or someone else,” Kaar said. “A lot of people were a big help, the fire companies and the police were always a big help. But you just move on, clean up and move on.”
In 1975, floodwater again filled Kaar’s home, this time with only eight inches of water. Despite being only one-twelfth the height of the Agnes flood, the damage it caused was enough to convince Kaar to move out of the flood zone.
“People that live along the river never seem to learn,” mused Kaar. “The Native Americans learned they didn’t build any permanent structures on the river, they just moved. But the white men built all their permanent structures and then wanted the government to reimburse them for their loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.