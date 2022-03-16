Delphine B. Hamershock
A memorial service will be h eld at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
Areas of patchy fog early. Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 6:51 am
Areas of patchy fog early. Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 6:51 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.