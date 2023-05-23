Wednesday, May 24
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• 12th annual Charles P. Fasano, D.O., Memorial Lecture, 7 p.m., Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. Presented by Dr. David Baron.
Thursday, May 25• Comprehensive blood screen, 6:30 to 10 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Footprints Food Pantry, 71 Bower St., Montgomery.
• Milton Public Library open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
Friday, May 26• Women’s Health Screen, 7 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Saturday, May 27• Motorcycle Road Rally, 7:45 a.m., beginning at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, and ending in Eagles Mere. A private tour of the Eagles Mere Air and Auto Museums will be included. lms10162@icloud.com or 570-326-3326. (R) ($)
• Memorial Day Rendezvous and Shoot, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Riffles Muzzleloader Club, Coon Club Road, off of Route 183, Summit Station.
• Vietnam Veterans of America Central Pennsylvania Chapter Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Fifth Avenue, Burnham.
• Memorial Day ceremony, 11 a.m. Lycoming County Veterans Memorial Park, West Fourth Street and Wahoo Drive, Williamsport.
• Beating Guns with Shane Claiborne, 2 to 4 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, South Front Street, Milton.
• Drive-through turkey dinner, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 4 miles west of Mifflinburg on Route 45. www.4bellschurch.com ($)
Sunday, May 28• Memorial Day Rendezvous and Shoot, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Ridge Riffles Muzzleloader Club, Coon Club Road, off of Route 183, Summit Station.
• Hotel Transylvania movie night, 8:30 p.m., White Deer Community Park, 992 White Deer Pike, New Columbia. Benefits the Watson Inn Haunted Hotel. (D)
Monday, May 29• Dragon’s Den 5K and Kids Run, 8:30 a.m., Lewisburg Area High School complex, Lewisburg. ($)
• Memorial Day service, 10 a.m., Harmony Cemetery, Mahoning Street, Milton. Denise Ulmer will be the speaker.
• Memorial Day parade, 10:30 a.m., beginning at Second and Market streets, Lewisburg. Followed by a ceremony in the cemetery. Pastor John Lee will be the speaker.
• Memorial Day service, 2 p.m., New Berlin Cemetery, New Berlin.
Tuesday, May 30• West Branch Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, May 31• National Senior Health and Fitness Day, 9 a.m. to noon, The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, June 1• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
Friday, June 2• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
