UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football head coach James Franklin announced senior safety Jaquan Brisker, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford, redshirt-senior kicker/punter Jordan Stout, redshirt-senior safety Jonathan Sutherland, and redshirt-junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker have been named team captains for the 2021 season.
Clifford and Sutherland become the first three-time team captains in the storied history of Penn State Football. Stout returns for his second season as a team captain.
Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions will make their return to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 11 vs. Ball State, a 3:30 p.m. start on FS1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.