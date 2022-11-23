Actor Franco Nero is 81. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (ES’-tur-hahs) is 78. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 75. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 72. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 68. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu (LAN’-droo), D-La., is 67. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 63. Actor John Henton is 62. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 62. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 56. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 55. Actor Oded Fehr is 52. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 50. Actor Page Kennedy is 46. Actor Kelly Brook is 43. Actor Lucas Grabeel (GRAY’-beel) is 38. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 35. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 30. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Raising funds to benefit a Little League volunteer
- Fire destroys Snyder County business
- Jason K. Swartz
- Pets perish in house fire
- Barn fire draws large response
- Florence A. Fisher
- Hepburn Street home burns
- Union County Sheriff set to do double duty
- Romano and Polcyn named all-state as HAC coaches name boys soccer all-stars
- Donald D. Ketchem
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.