Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 91. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 85. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 80. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 72. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 69. Singer Michael Penn is 64. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 63. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 62. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 62. Actor Jesse Borrego is 60. Actor Demian Bichir is 59. Rapper Coolio is 59. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 59. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 58. Movie director Sam Mendes is 57. Country singer George Ducas is 56. Actor Jennifer Gareis is 52. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 50. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 49. Actor Jason Momoa is 43. Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 43. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 41. Actor Taylor Fry is 41. Actor Elijah Kelley is 36.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Sport Shorts: Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88
- Bucknell men to face three NCAA tourney teams in 2022-23
- Mifflinburg Outlaws move on in North Branch League playoffs
- Trenton takes series win with two three-run innings
- Scoreboard
- Area youth put through the paces at Milton football camp
- Law and Order Monday
- Today in History: Aug. 1, Hitler opens Berlin Olympics
Most Popular
Articles
- Gruesome details in alleged homicide revealed during hearing
- Bickhart eager to step into superintendent role
- Longtime swim coach to retire after one last lap
- Rufus E. Baker
- Ronald S. Frey
- Milton bids farewell to superintendent Keegan
- Florence M. Benfer
- Original Little Leaguer recalls first World Series
- Robert B. Swope Jr.
- Volunteer group a friend to the library
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.