Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Hughesville at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 3 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Boys basketball

Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Girls basketball

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at

Williamsport

Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Coed bowling

Midd-West at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys basketball

Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Montoursville at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Troy, 3:15 p.m.

Shikellamy at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at

Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport

Invitational, 9 a.m.

Coed bowling

Central Columbia at

Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Colgate at Bucknell, noon

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

