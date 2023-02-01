SUNBURY — As of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Republican Lynda Schlegel-Culver held a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Patricia Lawton in the special election to fill the senate seat for Pennsylvania's 27th district.a
"We're watching results come in and it's looking favorable," said Schlegel-Culver, who was monitoring the election with her team from Zartman Construction's community room. "We're feeling encouraged."
According to the Department of State website, Schlegel-Culver had captured about 71% of the roughly 29,000 votes that had so far been tallied across Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia, Montour, and Luzerne counties. In Northumberland County, the republican held a nearly 7,000 vote lead over her democratic challenger. Of the 5,000 votes counted in Snyder County, Schlegel-Culver held a 2,600 vote lead over Lawton. In Columbia County and Montour County, she had won 59.6% and 73.2% of the vote share, respectively.
Luzerne County had not posted election returns data as of Tuesday night, per the Department of State website.
"Until every vote is counted and every ballot is in, you just never know," said Schlegel-Culver. "Regardless of the outcome, we worked as hard as we could and built lasting friendships and relationships along the way."
If Schlegel-Culver wins the special election for the 27th District Senatorial seat, then she will vacate her current position as State Representative for Pennsylvania's 108th Legislative District.
It is not currently known when a special election would take place to fill her potentially open seat in the House of Representatives.
