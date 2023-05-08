Monday, May 8

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Bucktail, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Coed track and field

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Boys baseball

Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Milton, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Milton at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Coed track and field

PHAC Championship Meet, TBA

