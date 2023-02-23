Thursday, Feb. 23
Boys basketball
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal
No. 7 Warrior Run at No. 2 Wellsboro, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals
No. 6 Athens at No. 3 Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Mifflinburg at No. 4 Shamokin, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Bucktail at No. 1 Meadowbrook, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boys basketball
District 4 Class 4A playoffs
No. 5 Mifflinburg at No. 4 Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Milton at No. 3 Athens, 7 p.m.
Boys wrestling
District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Boys wrestling
District 4 Tournament (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Men’s basketball
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Women’s basketball
American at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional, TBA
