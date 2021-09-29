WILD, WILD EAST
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto.
New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the prize for baseball’s top pitchers.
Cole could wind up pitching again Sunday against the AL East-champion Rays on short rest if it’s critical to the Yankees’ postseason chances. If not, he’d be available on regular rest for a potential Game 163 on Monday or for the AL wild-card game Tuesday.
First, he’ll oppose Toronto’s Jose Berrios, who struck out eight and pitched two-run ball over 6 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Sept. 9.
Boston lost to Baltimore Tuesday night to fall two games behind the Yankees and will continue a three-game set against the last-place Orioles.
ON THE CUSP
The Braves can get within striking distance of clinching the NL East with a win over Philadelphia. Atlanta took the opener of their three-game set Tuesday night to pull 3 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Phillies, trimming their magic number to secure a fourth straight division title to three.
Atlanta left-hander Max Fried (13-7, 3.12) is set to face righty Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.64) for the Phillies, who were knocked out of the NL wild-card race Tuesday when St. Louis beat Milwaukee and can only make the postseason by winning the division.
TURNED TIDES
The Mariners have won 10 of 12 to charge into the thick of the AL wild-card race and enter their series finale against Oakland trailing the Red Sox by half a game for the final postseason spot.
Right-hander Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.83) is set to face A’s righty Frankie Montas (13-9, 3.48), with Seattle seeking a critical sweep. The Mariners are also still in the AL West chase, but Houston can clinch with either a victory over Tampa Bay or a loss by Seattle.
THUMBS DOWN
The Giants will close out their pursuit of an NL West title without slugger Brandon Belt, who went on the injured list Tuesday with a broken left thumb.
Belt exited a 6-2 win at Colorado on Sunday in the seventh inning after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch while squaring to bunt. X-rays on Monday revealed the fracture.
The injury is a big blow for the NL West leaders, who began a home series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night still seeking to close out their first division title since 2012. It’s unclear if Belt would be able to return before the end of the postseason.
The 33-year-old Belt is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs.
San Francisco and the Dodgers both won Tuesday, keeping the Giants two games ahead of the eight-time defending NL West champs with five games left for each team.
