Link’d Outdoorz children’s trout derby
MONTGOMERY — Registration for the Link’d Outdoorz children’s trout derby will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Heritage Park, to the rear of 35 S. Main St., Montgomery.
The derby for entrants through age 15 will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and continue through noon. Catch and release is encouraged but entrants may keep up to five trout as per Pennsylvania game law. Wading in the stream will not be permitted. Volunteers will help measure and record fish caught.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place based on the combined length of largest three fish. Prizes in different categories will include two free fish mounts.
All state fishing laws and regulations, including creel limits, will apply.
Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Cleanup Day
LEWISBURG — Volunteer cleanup day for the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, starting at both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg trail heads.
The Union County Trail Authority will provide bags and “litter grabbers” for use by volunteers who will be assigned a trail section. Collected debris will be left at trail intersections for pickup while equipment should be returned by noon to trail heads.
Bottled water and snacks will be provided. Saturday, May 14 will be the rain date. Visit the BVRT Facebook page for more information.
Book and bake sale
LAURELTON —The West End Library will be holding its annual book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Hartley Township Recreation and Youth Center, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
A variety of vendors will be on site selling art, crafts and other goods. Anyone interested in reserving a space may call the library at 570-922-4773.
Donations for the sale will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Hartley Township Recreation and Youth Center. Bake sale items can be dropped off on any sale day.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy.
For additional information or possible volunteer opportunities, contact Wendy Rote, library director, at 570-922-4773.
Cruise-in schedule announced
LEWISBURG — The 2022 Cruise-In schedule was recently announced by Susquehanna Valley CARTS.
All makes, models and years will be welcome to Cruise-Ins scheduled for for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, AJK Boulevard, off of Route 15, Lewisburg. A Cruise-In will also be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the same location.
Cruise-In features include music from the 1950s and 1960s, door prizes and refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605 of Milton.
All dates are weather permitting. Visit www.susquehannavalleycarts.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.