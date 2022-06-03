Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Kathy Paul, RN, CHPN, has been named director of Hospice at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Hospice of Evangelical is a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness.
Paul’s leadership was effective on March 20. She replaces Kay Holdren, who retired after 38 years of service.
Paul is primarily responsible for the administration and coordination of all aspects of the Hospice program including hiring, training, supervising volunteers and staff, and coordinating total patient care. Other major responsibilities include community relations and education in addition to fundraising.
Throughout her more than 21 years in nursing, Paul has held various nursing roles from direct patient care, to RN/LPN Program Tutor to up-and-coming nursing students, to management as a Health Services Administrator. Paul has been with Hospice of Evangelical for eight years, most recently serving as the clinical team leader.
Paul received her nursing degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, and is a certified hospice and palliative nurse. She is a member of the 2022 Class of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
LEWISBURG — Jessica Jordan, RN, has been named director of the Acute Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Units at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Jordan is primarily responsible for the overall day-to-day administration of the inpatient Acute Rehab and Orthopaedic Units, specific to financial resources, human resources, materials/supplies, policy management, and patient care activities on a 24-hour basis.
Jordan has worked for the hospital since 2020, when she began serving in a nursing role on the inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit.
Prior to Evangelical, Jordan served as a director of nursing at White Deer Run in Allenwood for 11 years. In addition, she has held various nursing roles at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Inpatient Behavioral Health Sunbury Community Hospital, and the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Muncy.
Jordan received her associate degree in Nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Oil City.
Geisinger Health System
WILKES-BARRE — Jason R. Woloski, MD, FAAFP, of Wilkes-Barre, has been elected president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP). His one-year term started April 2.
As president of the PAFP, Woloski will guide the activities of the Academy’s board of directors, provide leadership for the Academy’s advocacy, education and workforce development efforts, and represent the specialty of family medicine to members of the public, the media and the legislature.
Woloski is the assistant program director for the Geisinger Kistler Family Medicine Residency Program, assistant professor of Family Medicine for the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and adjunct clinical faculty for the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.
SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) recently announced that Steve Herman, an 18-year staffer, is the new director of its Transportation Planning Program.
Herman began his career at SEDA-COG in 2002 as an intern, rising through to a position as a GIS technician, then Transportation planner, and now the Transportation Planning Program director.
PPL Electric Utilities
ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has announced it has won a 2021 Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
The award recognizes PPL Electric’s application of an adaptive Distribution Protection Assessment Tool (DPAT) that automates processes, increasing the overall safety, reliability and efficiency of the electric grid.
Through a supported partnership, PPL Electric used EPRI’s Distribution Protection Assessment Tool to create an automated system that develops and routinely checks settings on its distribution network. This enables the overall system to work more efficiently and help avoid unnecessary disruptions in service that could be caused by incorrect settings.
In addition, the tool can identify gaps in settings, as well as in system design and configuration, to clear potential faults from the system. This helps prevent potential safety risks to employees, customers and the public.
To date, DPAT has identified six errors that were immediately sent to PPL Electric engineers so they could correct the problems and ensure the overall system was working as intended.
Presented annually, EPRI’s Technology Transfer Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators who help transform research into results that can improve efficiency, enhance equipment, and improve security for the benefit of utility customers.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — Joshua Kesterson, MD, gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the gynecologic oncology program with UPMC Magee-Womens in Central Pa., is now seeing patients in Williamsport.
Kesterson received his medical degree from University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. He completed his residency in obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health at the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky., and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology with Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, N.Y. He is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and gynecologic oncology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
