Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 86. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 79. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 76. Country singer Stella Parton is 74. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 73. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 72. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 71. Singer Oleta Adams is 70. Country singer Randy Travis is 64. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 62. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 53. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 51. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 48. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 45. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 44. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 42. Rapper Jidenna is 38. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 29. Country singer RaeLynn is 29. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 23.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- A marquee transformation
- Township permanently de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company
- Milton teacher charged with endangering welfare of children
- Fishing a passion, path to college for Mifflinburg's Rokavec
- Mifflinburg mourns loss of teacher
- Teacher charged with failure to report suspected abuse
- Warrior Run school board races dot May ballot
- Fifteen Boston Marathons, and counting
- Historical society purchasing Packwood House
- Penn State wrestling shines at the 2023 U.S. Open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.