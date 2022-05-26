In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City. It was released the following November by United Artists Records.
