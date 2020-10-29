Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 13 3 5 44 41 18 Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23 Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17 Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21 New York City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20 New York 8 8 5 29 25 25 New England 7 6 8 29 22 20 Nashville SC 7 6 7 28 20 18 Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40 Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32 Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32 D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34 Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28 Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18 Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33 Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43 Real Salt Lake 5 8 7 22 24 31 Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35 Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26 LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 28
New York 1, New England 0 Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0 Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1 New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0 D.C. United 1, Columbus 0 Minnesota 2, Colorado 1 FC Dallas 2, Miami 1 Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1 San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday, October 31
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Sunday, November 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.