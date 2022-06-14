Wednesday, June 15

American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Girls softball

PIAA Class 3A Championship

at Beard Field, Penn State University

Lewisburg vs. Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon (Milton) at Berwick, 5:45 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Watsontown, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 17

American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Sunbury/Norry, 10:30 a.m.

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

American Legion baseball

Montandon (Milton) at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, June 20

American Legion baseball

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Montandon (Milton) at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.