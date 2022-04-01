Actor Don Hastings is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. R&B singer Rudolph Isley is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 72. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole is 70. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 69. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 50. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 49. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 47. Actor David Oyelowo is 46. Actor JJ Field is 44. Singer Bijou Phillips is 42. Actor Sam Huntington is 40. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 40. Actor Matt Lanter is 39. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 37. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady A) is 36. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield is 25. Actor Tyler Wladis is 12.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Law and order
- Someone had to say it
- Celebrity birthdays
- Today in history
- Pennsylvania policeman killed, 2 officers hurt in shooting
- Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3
- Partners for a Healthy Community recipient of distinguished national presidential award
- Giant spider expected to arrive in Pa.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'State of emergency' declared for Northumberland County Jail
- Gregory J. Snyder
- Chester L. Arthur
- Firefighters battling tractor trailer fire at 'mass casualty incident' on I-81
- Roadway proposal draws crowd to work session
- Landmark business launches Go Fund Me campaign
- Margaret B. Wood
- Deer tick virus on the rise
- Paul E. Rearick
- New Columbia native participates in Black Hawk training
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.