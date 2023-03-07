Wednesday, March 8
• Essential Documents: The Cornerstone of Estate Planning, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton.
• Intro to Google Drives, 3 to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Evening meal and prayer service, 6 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Thursday, March 9
• Free blood pressure, 2 to 5 p.m., blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, St. Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
• Silly Seuss Storytime, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831.
• Grief support group meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. ($)
Friday, March 10
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3wEnKOg. (R)
• Seventh annual High School Art Show, 5 to 6 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. ($)
Saturday, March 11
• Fit and Fab for women, 9 to 11 a.m., River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport. 814-274-5550 or UPMC.com/RenewYou. (R)
• Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
