Friday, Feb. 3
• Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival ice carving, beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the post office, and continuing later in Hufnagle Park.
Saturday, Feb. 4• Indoor yard sale, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Millmont.
• Frosty 5K, 9 a.m. registration at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. Presented by the Lewisburg Sunset Rotary Club. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, 188 White Deer Ave., Allenwood. 717-461-5051 or andriajacobs@pa.gov. ($)
• Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival Children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
• Chocolate Festival Chocolate Flight, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at Meixell Diehl Insurance and the Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center. donaldheiter.org. (R) ($)
• Lewisburg Polar Bear Plunge, 2:30 p.m., the Lewisburg Landing at St. George Street, Lewisburg. bit.ly/PlungeLBG. (R) ($)
• Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club Hearty Chili Cookoff, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg. ($)
• Chocolate Gala to support the Donald Heiter Community Center, 6:30 p.m., Lewisburg Hotel, Lewisburg. donaldheiter.org. (R) ($)
Monday, Feb. 6• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program presentation, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Challenge Accepted!, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. 570-966-0831.
• Lewisburg Arts Council exhibit opening, volunteer fair and membership thank you, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Feb. 7• Blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
