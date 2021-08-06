Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 97. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83. Actor Louise Sorel is 81. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 78. Actor Ray Buktenica is 78. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71. Actor Catherine Hicks is 70. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 69. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 68. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 63. Actor Leland Orser is 61. Actor Michelle Yeoh (yoh) is 59. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 57. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 56. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 56. Actor Benito Martinez is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 51. Actor Merrin Dungey is 50. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 49. Actor Jason O’Mara is 49. Singer-actor David Campbell is 48. Actor Vera Farmiga is 48. Actor Ever (cq) Carradine is 47. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 45. Actor Melissa George is 45. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 40. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 40. Actor Romola Garai is 39.
