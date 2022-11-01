Friday, Nov. 4

High school football

District 4 playoffs

Class 3A quarterfinal

No. 7 Lewisburg at No. 2 Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Class 4A semifinal

No. 3 Selinsgrove at No. 2 Milton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

High school football

No. 6 Warrior Run at No. 3 Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

High school cross country

PIAA Championships at Hershey, 9 a.m.

College football

Penn State at Indiana, TBA

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Men’s basketball

Lebanon Valley at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

