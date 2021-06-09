MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll students.

Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:

Grade 6

Abigail Anstadt

Serena Genovese

Logan Showers

Liam Casilla

Jayla Yoder

Landon Moser

Mason Murray

Maggie Rubendall

Seth Thomas

Zoe Rae

Grady Brubaker

Hunter Gessner

Megan Blake

Landen Hassenplug

Paige Hosterman

Dalton DeLong

Savannah Collare

Madelyn Metzger

Lillian Patte

Logan Sauers

Emily Yoder

Madison Johnston

Jaden Boyer

Miller Goodwin

Cadence Yoder

Brayden Hommel

Riley DeFelice

Hunter Benfer

Elizabeth Delcamp

Brooke Gessner

Anna Mabus

Derrick Bingaman

Madeline Buttorff

Grade 7

Jackson Griffith

Brianna Carper

Ava Stephens

Kaiden Kmett

Dakota Johnson

Aubrey Fluman

Marlee Morrison

Warrick Beachy

Hannah Weikel

Kirsten Kuhns

Mason Reynolds

Kamdon Eicher

Laura Darrup

Clayton Groff

Olivia Fetterman

Remington Noll

Mason Miller

Dakota Embick

Grade 8

Makenna Walter

Ella Robatin

Calleigh Hoy

Madison Fohringer

Shakira Moyer

Brandon Grove

Students named to the honor roll are:

Grade 6

Clay Brininger

Serena Harvey

Darren Miller

Ameila Sullivan

Addison Vonada

Grant Hostetler

Kinley Seebold

Alex Walter

Coltyn Wagner

Lincoln Kurtz

Holly Swartz

Sophie Zimmerman

Alexa Byers

Page Varner

Mikaelyn Hornberger

Mace Burkholder

Liam Condo

MaKayla Fogle

Timothy Hamilton

Hannah Snook

Corey Brosious

Kristen Miller

Katie Rothermel

Liam Snyder

Taylor Weller

Grade 7

Avery Edison

Collin Tressler

Chloe Spencer

Ava Mitchell

Kyle Przychodzien

Chad Martin

Sophi Stahl

Reagyn Rothermel

Lainey Miller

Natalie Gemberling

Summer Showers

Savanah Goodyear

Grade 8

Jackson Beitz

Linley Hartman

Kiersten Klose

Evan Stimmel

Kyra Zechman

Addison Norton

Marissa Boop

Faith Barton

Xander Peachey

Hunter Resseguie

Gracie Martin

Aliyah Ikbarieh

Hayden Reiff

Kylee Gessner

Dylan Escamilla

Benjamin Reitz

Fallyn Dick

