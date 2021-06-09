MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School has announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll students.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll are:
Grade 6
Abigail Anstadt
Serena Genovese
Logan Showers
Liam Casilla
Jayla Yoder
Landon Moser
Mason Murray
Maggie Rubendall
Seth Thomas
Zoe Rae
Grady Brubaker
Hunter Gessner
Megan Blake
Landen Hassenplug
Paige Hosterman
Dalton DeLong
Savannah Collare
Madelyn Metzger
Lillian Patte
Logan Sauers
Emily Yoder
Madison Johnston
Jaden Boyer
Miller Goodwin
Cadence Yoder
Brayden Hommel
Riley DeFelice
Hunter Benfer
Elizabeth Delcamp
Brooke Gessner
Anna Mabus
Derrick Bingaman
Madeline Buttorff
Grade 7
Jackson Griffith
Brianna Carper
Ava Stephens
Kaiden Kmett
Dakota Johnson
Aubrey Fluman
Marlee Morrison
Warrick Beachy
Hannah Weikel
Kirsten Kuhns
Mason Reynolds
Kamdon Eicher
Laura Darrup
Clayton Groff
Olivia Fetterman
Remington Noll
Mason Miller
Dakota Embick
Grade 8
Makenna Walter
Ella Robatin
Calleigh Hoy
Madison Fohringer
Shakira Moyer
Brandon Grove
Students named to the honor roll are:
Grade 6
Clay Brininger
Serena Harvey
Darren Miller
Ameila Sullivan
Addison Vonada
Grant Hostetler
Kinley Seebold
Alex Walter
Coltyn Wagner
Lincoln Kurtz
Holly Swartz
Sophie Zimmerman
Alexa Byers
Page Varner
Mikaelyn Hornberger
Mace Burkholder
Liam Condo
MaKayla Fogle
Timothy Hamilton
Hannah Snook
Corey Brosious
Kristen Miller
Katie Rothermel
Liam Snyder
Taylor Weller
Grade 7
Avery Edison
Collin Tressler
Chloe Spencer
Ava Mitchell
Kyle Przychodzien
Chad Martin
Sophi Stahl
Reagyn Rothermel
Lainey Miller
Natalie Gemberling
Summer Showers
Savanah Goodyear
Grade 8
Jackson Beitz
Linley Hartman
Kiersten Klose
Evan Stimmel
Kyra Zechman
Addison Norton
Marissa Boop
Faith Barton
Xander Peachey
Hunter Resseguie
Gracie Martin
Aliyah Ikbarieh
Hayden Reiff
Kylee Gessner
Dylan Escamilla
Benjamin Reitz
Fallyn Dick
